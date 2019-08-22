Fire Breaks Out At Popular Hudson Valley Diner

Numerous fire departments are on the scene of a huge fire that has broken out at a popular Northern Westchester diner that has also closed parts of Route 9.
The fire, at the Landmark Diner, at 265 Highland Ave., in Briarcliff Manor, began around 9:45 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, said the Briarcliff Police Department.
The fire, which including heavy flames throughout the building, has closed Route 9 from Acardia to Scarborough Road, the police department said.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area for the next several hours as the fire is brought under control.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.