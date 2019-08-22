Fire Breaks Out At Popular Hudson Valley Diner

Numerous fire departments are on the scene of a huge fire that has broken out at a popular Northern Westchester diner that has also closed parts of Route 9.

The fire, at the Landmark Diner, at 265 Highland Ave., in Briarcliff Manor, began around 9:45 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, said the Briarcliff Police Department.

The fire, which including heavy flames throughout the building, has closed Route 9 from Acardia to Scarborough Road, the police department said.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area for the next several hours as the fire is brought under control.

A fire has destroyed the Landmark Diner.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

