Fight Over Pot Leads Man To Threaten Stabbing Victim In Nanuet, Police Say

A fight over marijuana led to one man allegedly threatening to stab another with a knife.

The incident took place around 7 p.m., Saturday, March 7, in the area of North Middletown Road in Nanuet, said the Clarkstown Police.

According to police, the victim said while he was smoking marijuana with acquaintances he was asked multiple times by the suspect, identified as Jacob Jefferson, of Nanuet, for some, which he refused each time.

A verbal argument then turned into a physical altercation where Jefferson allegedly grabbed the victim and displayed a knife, police said.

Jefferson then threatened to “poke” the victim if he refused to give him the marijuana, police said.

The victim handed over the pot to Jefferson and fled the area, police said.

Jefferson was located a short time later at his residence where he was placed under arrest and transported to Clarkstown Police headquarters.

Jefferson was charged with robbery, grand larceny, menacing with a weapon, and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court where bail was set at $20,000

Jefferson was transported to the Rockland County Jail and given a return court date of March 11.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.