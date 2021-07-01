Fight Between Brothers Ends With Stabbing In Westchester, Police Say

A fight between two brothers ended with one stabbed and the other under arrest in Westchester.

The incident took place on Tuesday, June 29 in Yonkers.

Police responded to the area of 1 Manor House Square on a report of a stabbing, said Yonkers PD Sgt. Frank DiDomizio.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with stab wounds to his face, neck, and chest and immediately rendered aid before he was transported to the hospital.

An investigation found that the stabbing stemmed from a dispute between the brothers, DiDominzio said.

The suspect, identified as Derrick Ali, age 33, of Yonkers, was apprehended shortly thereafter by units after he left the scene.

A weapon was recovered.

Ali was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

