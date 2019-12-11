Contact Us
Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine Kills One, Three Overdose In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
One person was found dead and three others overdoses while allegedly using cocaine mixed with Fentanly, police say.
One person was found dead and three others overdoses while allegedly using cocaine mixed with Fentanly, police say. Photo Credit: timetravellerwiki.com

Police are reporting that one person died and another three suffered overdoses after allegedly taking cocaine laced with Fentanyl in Ulster County.

The incident took place on Saturday, Nov. 9, when the Kingston Police Patrol and Detective divisions responded to a call regarding multiple overdoses at an area home.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person dead and three others that required immediate medical attention, the Kingston Police said.

A white powder was recovered from the scene and preliminarily tested positive for the presence of cocaine and Fentanyl, they added.

A further investigation revealed that some, if not all of the people involved, did not realize that the cocaine was laced with Fentanyl.

Fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opioid that is lethal in relatively small doses.

"If you know of anyone who is an abuser of cocaine or any other illegal substance, please inform them that they may be at risk for exposure to Fentanyl," the department said.

