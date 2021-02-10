Feds Bust Springsteen For DWI At Sandy Hook

Bruce Springsteen is headed to federal court after being busted for DWI by a park ranger at Sandy Hook, authorities confirmed.

Although Springsteen, 71, was arrested by a U.S. Park Service officer for DWI, reckless driving and drinking alcohol in a closed area on Nov. 14, the incident wasn't reported until TMZ broke the news on Wednesday.

The Hall of Fame rocker was "cooperative throughout the process,” Gateway spokesperson Brenda Ling said in a statement Wednesday.

Springsteen often spoke about and wrote in his autobiography going to the Gateway National Recreation Area, a six-mile-long barrier split between the Atlantic Ocean and Lower New York Bay with views of the Manhattan skyline in Middletown.

At the far northern end of the Jersey Shore below the Highlands, Sandy Hook is a short drive down from Springsteen 400-acre horse farm in Colts Neck and Freehold hometown.

Because the arrest occurred on federal property, the case will be heard in U.S. District Court in Newark, unless it is reassigned to the court at Fort Monmouth. An initial date wasn't announced.

Springsteen's representatives didn't immediately return requests for comment about his arrest.

The news breaks after "The Boss" appeared in and narrated a Super Bowl commercial for Jeep in which he drives a 1980 CJ-5 through Lebanon, Kansas -- near America's geographic center -- while asking viewers to set aside political differences and move toward the political "middle."

"Fear has never been the best of who we are We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground. So we can get there. We can make it to the mountaintop, through the desert . . . and we will cross this divide," he says.

The two-minute "To the ReUnited States of America" spot drew praise from those seeking unity, anger from those who say they want him to just shut up and sing and cynicism from others.

A person is guilty of DWI in a national park if they register a .08 blood alcohol content level or are “operating or in physical control” of a motor vehicle “to a degree that renders them incapable of safe operation.”

Cases are prosecuted by an assistant U.S. attorney before a U.S. District Court magistrate judge rather than by a jury. Defendants are sometimes, but not always, required to attend their hearing.

DWI in a national park is a misdemeanor that carries, at the utmost extreme, a maximum sentence of 6 months and a $5,000 fine. Probation can last up to five years.

Judges most often require alcohol evaluation and treatment and may even order community service or the use of an ignition lock.

ALSO SEE: Springsteen Busted For DWI (TMZ)

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.