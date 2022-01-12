FBI Seeking Help Identifying Amazon Delivery Truck Robber

The FBI is asking the public for help identifying a man involved in the robbery of an Amazon delivery truck driver in Southern Westchester.

The robbery took place in Yonkers on Wednesday, Dec. 22, when a group of men robbed an Amazon delivery truck in Yonkers, said FBI agents and detectives from the Yonkers Police Department.

The robbers were wearing masks and one was armed with a gun. They forced the driver to drive for several blocks before duct-taping his hands and driving to a location in the Bronx, the FBI said.

The Amazon driver witnessed a black Dodge Ram truck pull up behind the delivery van, and the suspects started loading the packages from the van into the truck, the FBI added.

Yonkers police received a call about a similar robbery of an Amazon delivery van on Wednesday, Dec. 29, police said.

Agents and detectives arrested Benjamin McDuffie in connection with the Dec. 22 and Dec. 29 robberies. They arrested Robert Destrange in connection with the Dec. 29 robbery, the FBI said.

The unidentified suspect is wanted in connection with the Dec. 29 robbery.

Anyone with information about the identity of the third robber, or the armed robberies is asked the call the New York FBI at 212-384-1000, or the Yonkers Police Department at 914-377-7724.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 leading to an arrest in the investigation.

