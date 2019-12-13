Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Eye On The Storms: Separate Systems Will Move Through, With Second Bringing Wintry Mix, Snow
Police & Fire

FBI Issues APB On Van Owned By Shooter In Jersey City Attack

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
DO NOT APPROACH the van if you see it, authorities said. Rather, call your local police department immediately.
DO NOT APPROACH the van if you see it, authorities said. Rather, call your local police department immediately. Photo Credit: FBI (via Ramapo, NY PD)

The FBI issued an all-points bulletin Friday for a van that the two shooters in Tuesday’s gun battle in Jersey City had lived in after they were evicted from their Elizabeth home.

The white 2001 Ford van bears the New Jersey license plate: B40JSD .

David Anderson, 47, who owned the van, and 50-year-old Francine Graham lived in the vehicle after they were evicted from a townhouse in Elizabeth, investigators said.

It was previously spotted in that area when authorities said the pair was sneaking back into the unit.

Authorities said they believed Anderson and Graham followed a fringe group called the Black Hebrew Israelites, known for their hatred of Jews, whites and police.

There is strong suspicion that they deliberately went to the kosher grocery, where they killed three innocent people, after gunning down Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seales in nearby Bayview Cemetery.

DO NOT APPROACH the van if you see it, authorities said. Rather, call your local police department immediately.

SEE: Jersey City Police Detective Slain In Attack, Two Shooters, 3 Civilians Also Dead

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.