Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Father Charged After Police Break Up Underage Drinking Party In Rockland

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A father has been charged for allegedly allowing underage drinking inside his area home.
A father has been charged for allegedly allowing underage drinking inside his area home. Photo Credit: File

A father has been charged for allegedly allowing underage drinking inside his area home.

The party was held Friday night, Dec. 21 in Airmont, Ramapo Police said.

The 18-year-old son of the homeowner was hosting a party where 11 guests ranging in age of 18 to 19 years were under the influence of alcohol, police said. They were turned over to their parents or legal guardians.

The homeowner and father of the teen was placed under arrest and charged with unlawfully dealing with a child, criminal nuisance, and a NY Alcohol and Beverage control law violation.

He was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Airmont Justice court in early 2020.

Ramapo Police did not release the man's name.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.