Fatal Stabbing Under Investigation In Area

Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Orange County around 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30 in the town of Wallkill.

Members of the town of Wallkill Police responded to a home at 33 Brookline Ave., for a report of an unconscious male, said Lt. Robert McLymore, of the Wallkill Police.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 52-year-old man in a detached garage of the residence suffering from apparent stab wounds, McLymore said.

The victim is identified as Jeffrey Harris, a resident of the home at 33 Brookline Ave., he added.

Harris was pronounced dead by the Town of Wallkill Medical Services.

The investigation into this incident is being conducted by the town of Wallkill Police with assistance from the state police, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information should contact the town of Wallkill Police at 845-692-6757.

