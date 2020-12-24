Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Storm Will Unleash 'Extreme Weather' Christmas Eve Night: Here's Latest
Police & Fire

Fatal Crash Under Investigation In Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Video Credit: Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash overnight in Northern Westchester.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 on Route 9 near Hudson Avenue in Peekskill.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, according to state police.

In addition to one confirmed fatality, another person was reportedly critically injured.

Route 9 was closed for hours during the accident investigation.

Further details on the crash are expected to be released by state police later in the day on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.