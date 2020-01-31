Fatal Crash Shuts Down I-287 Stretch

A fatal crash has caused the closure of a stretch of I-287 in Westchester.

It happened on the eastbound side near the Harrison/White Plains border around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, state police said.

The crash occurred near mile marker 7.2 in the town of Harrison. All eastbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted off at Exit 9A. State Police confirmed one fatality.

The road is expected to reopen in the early overnight hours following the accident investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

