Fatal Crash: Hudson Valley Man Hit, Killed By Pickup Truck, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man was hit and killed by a pickup truck while walking along a busy roadway.

The crash took place in Dutchess County around 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 28 on New Hackensack Road (Route 376), east of Boardman Road in the town of Poughkeepsie.

According to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police, a 2018 Ford F-150, being driven by a 72-year-old Poughkeepsie man, struck a 57-year-old Poughkeepsie man.

The pedestrian was transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead while at the hospital, police said.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department was assisted at the scene by members of the Arlington Fire Department, Mobile Life Support Services, and the Dutchess County Sherriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, and the department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit at 845-790-4685.

