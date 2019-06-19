Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Fatal Crash Closes Stretch Of Route 9W

Kathy Reakes
A fatal crash has closed Route 9W in the town of Newburgh.
A stretch of Route 9W is closed in both directions due to a fatal crash in the town of Newburgh.

The crash took place around 1:51 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, at 5417 Route 9W, near the farmer's market, police said.

Information was not available as to how many vehicles were involved or if there were other injuries.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

