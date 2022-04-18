Contact Us
Fatal Crash Closes Busy Area Roadway

Kathy Reakes
Old Route 17 is closed in the town of Tuxedo due to a fatal crash.
State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Hudson Valley after a Honda Accord was hit by a tree truck.

The crash took place on the Rockland/Orange County line in the town of Tuxedo on Old Route 17 around 7:11 a.m., Monday, April 18.

One person in the Accord was killed, two people in the tree truck were not injured, said Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police.

Currently, a large section of the Route 17 in both directions is closed for an investigation, Nevel said.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, he added. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

