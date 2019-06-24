Family Displaced After House Fire Breaks Out In New City

Contact Us
Breaking News: Rockland Renews Measles State Of Emergency
A family was left homeless after a fire caused significant damage to their home.
A family was left homeless after a fire caused significant damage to their home. Photo Credit: New City Fire Department

A family was left displaced after an early morning fire caused significant damage to their New City home.

The fire was reported shortly after 1 a.m., Monday, June 24, by a firefighter who was driving by and spotted the flames at 56 S. Little Tor Road, officials said.

"First in crews were faced with heavy fire conditions on the exterior rear of the home," said the New City Fire Department.

The fire then burned into the attic space area through the exterior vinyl siding were firefighters found a "well-involved" fire in addition to the fire in the back of the home, the department said.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames within about three hours.

There were no reported injuries.

Mutual aid was provided by Congers, Nanuet, Hillcrest and West Haverstraw fire departments who assisted at the scene, Thiells covered New City during the blaze. The Clarkstown Police, Rockland Paramedics, and New City Ambulance Corps also responded to the event.

