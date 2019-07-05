Extinguished Fireworks Cause Heavy Fire To Break Out At Rockland House

An area home suffered heavy damage from a fire started by fireworks thrown into a garbage can.

The fire started around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at 116 Sutin Place in Chestnut Ridge, said the Ramapo Police Department.

When police officers and firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the attic area and side of the home engulfed in flames.

"It is believed that the fire was started by extinguished fireworks that were placed in the garbage, which was placed against the side of the residence," said the Ramapo Police.

Two of the residents were treated for minor injuries by Rockland Paramedics and one of them was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for minor injuries.

Ramapo Police were assisted by South Spring Valley, Spring Valley\Nanuet fire departments, Faist Ambulance, and Orange and Rockland.

The incident is currently under investigation by the RPD Investigations Division and Rockland County BCI-Arson unit.

