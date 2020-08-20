Ex-Girlfriend, Three Others Charged In Assault Of Man, Woman At Area Hotel

A couple checked into an area hotel had a rude awakening after they were roused from their sleep by sharp blows.

State troopers determined, after responding in Orange County to Garnet Health Medical Center at 11:05 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, to interview the victims, that one of the four assailants was the man's ex-girlfriend.

After beating the pair, police said, the perpetrators stole the man's car and $1,500.

The man was left with contusions on his face after the attack; the woman had both contusions and lacerations to her head.

The hotel where the incident took place was not disclosed by authorities.

Troopers arrested Zhane Murray of Bronx, 25; Alexus Lorouge of Wawayanda, 25; Daquan Gil of Brooklyn, 27; and Justina Ferguson of Wawayanda, 45.

Each was charged with the felonies of second-degree assault, first-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny.

After a virtual arraignment, LeRouge was sent to Orange County Jail in lieu of $50,000; the other three assailants were granted $100,000 bail.

