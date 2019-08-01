Estranged Husband's Lawyer Calls Report Of Mom's Blood-Stained Shirt 'Desperate Speculation'

The lawyer for the estranged husband of the missing Fairfield County mother of five says reports that police found the blood-stained shirt worn by Jennifer Farber Dulos the day she disappeared is "desperate speculation."

Norm Pattis, Fotis Dulos' attorney, said he wasn't aware of any evidence that pointed to what Jennifer Dulos was wearing when the New Canaan resident went missing on Friday, May 24.

“I am unaware of any evidence about what she was wearing when she disappeared," Pattis said. "This sounds like desperate speculation."

Norm Pattis

The news that police had recovered a Vineyard Vines blood-stained T-shirt she was reportedly wearing was reported by the Hartford Courant.

The report, citing law enforcement sources, also said other items found included a bra, two mops and some sponges with blood on them in a garbage can in Hartford.

That's the same area where Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was allegedly spotted on video surveillance with his girlfriend Michelle Troconis, dumping items in some 30 garbage bins and dumpsters.

Fotis Dulos, 51, of Farmington

Fotis Dulos and Troconis were charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. Both are currently out on $500,000 bond.

New Canaan Police said on Wednesday, July 31, that they had no comment on what was or was not found during the search.

"As this remains an active and dynamic investigation no comment will be provided on any evidence that has been collected nor will information be provided regarding the results of any forensic testing," said Lt. Jason Ferraro. "Additionally no active searches are occurring."

Ferraro added that the department remained committed to "bringing to justice those responsible for Jennifer’s disappearance."

New Canaan Police asks that anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos to call 203-594-3544.

