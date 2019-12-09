Contact Us
Breaking News: Escaped Prisoner Has Been Apprehended, Clarkstown Police Say
Police & Fire

Escaped Prisoner Has Been Apprehended, Clarkstown Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Christopher Palumbo
Christopher Palumbo Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Update:

A man who escaped from custody while being held at the Rockland County Courthouse has been apprehended.

Christopher Palumbo, 33, address unknown, escaped around 4 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 9.

Clarkstown Police announced he has been caught at 7:40 p.m. Monday.

"Further information is to follow," Clarkstown Police said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Original report:

Police are searching for a man who escaped custody while being held at the Rockland County Courthouse.

Christopher Palumbo, 33, address unknown, escaped around 4 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 9, said the Clarkstown Police Department.

Palumbo is described as being 5-foot-6 with tattoos on his neck and a ponytail. He was wearing black pants, a gray hoodie and a red or orange hat when he escaped, police said.

He was on foot heading in an unknown direction.

If you see this individual please call 911 immediately, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

There is no reason to believe the man is armed, police added.

