Escaped Horse Killed After Being Hit By Car On Busy Rockland Roadway

Kathy Reakes
A horse was killed after jumping a fence onto Route 202 in Ramapo and being hit by a vehicle.
A horse was killed after jumping a fence onto Route 202 in Ramapo and being hit by a vehicle. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A horse was killed after being hit by a car after it escaped its corral by jumping a fence onto a busy area roadway. 

The horse, which was killed on Route 202 in Rockland on Monday, July 26, lived on a farm in a more rural section of Ramapo, police said. 

Ramapo Police Lt. Tom Dolan said Wednesday, July 28, the horse escaped the corral about 4:30 a.m. and ended up on the roadway where it was hit and killed instantly.

After hitting the horse, the driver of the vehicle crashed the car into a boulder off the road. 

The driver suffered cuts to his head and was taken to Nyack Hospital for treatment, Dolan said.

The horse was removed to the owner's property for disposal, Dolan added.

During the crash, several traffic signs were dislodged. 

