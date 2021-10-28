Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Escaped Federal Prisoner Nabbed In Region

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Jason “Critter” Lajoie
Jason “Critter” Lajoie Photo Credit: Monticello Police Department

Police in the region, along with members of the US Marshal Service arrested an escaped prisoner who had been granted a furlough to attend a funeral.

Jason “Critter” Lajoie, age 45, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 27, said Lt. Mark Johnstone, of the Monticello Police in Sullivan County.

According to Johnstone, Lajoie who was being held in federal custody on weapons and drug offenses had been granted a furlough in order to attend a funeral in Rhode Island. 

On Sunday, Oct. 24, Lajoie escaped from a transport vehicle on I-84 in Pike County, Pennsylvania. 

On Wednesday the Marshals developed information that Lajoie was located in a room at the Inn at Monticello at 392 Broadway in the Village of Monticello. 

Following surveillance of the location, officers made entry to room #301 at 10:45 PM Wednesday and arrested Lajoie without incident. 

Lajoie was taken into custody and transported to federal court in Scranton, Pennsylvania. 

The Sullivan County Sheriff Office also assisted in the arrest. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.