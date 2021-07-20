Escaped 1,500-Pound Bull On Loose In Suburban NY Neighborhood

Police are alerting residents in a suburban New York neighborhood after a bull that escaped from an area farm has been spotted running loose through multiple communities.

The incident began to unfold on Long Island Tuesday morning, July 20.

The Suffolk County Police Department said the bull has been reported in Mastic and Shirley. The first sighting was at about 8:20 a.m. on Montgomery Avenue in Mastic, SCPD said.

The bull broke through the fence of a farm located at 136 Barnes Road in Manorville, authorities reported. Police said the bull weighs about 1,500 pounds.

A "Code Red" alert has been issued to residents in the area, and police are advising caution to anyone who sees the bull.

Anyone who sees the bull is asked to call 911 and make a report. Police are responding to all sightings.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.