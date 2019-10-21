Contact Us
Erratic Driving Stop Leads To Felony DWI Charge For Rockland Man, Police

Valerie Musson
A Pearl River man has been charged with felony DWI after he was pulled over for driving erratically, according to police. Photo Credit: File
Area of Route 304/Central Avenue in Pearl River Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Pearl River man has been charged with felony DWI after he was pulled over for driving erratically, according to police.

Orangetown Police say they responded to the area of Route 304 and Central Avenue in Pearl River on a report of a 2016 Jeep being driven erratically on Sunday, Oct. 20 around 7:15 p.m.

Further investigation revealed that the driver, identified as Thomas Muthig, 54, of Pearl River, was displaying signs of intoxication, police say.

During questioning, police say Muthig was asked to exit his vehicle but refused and instead tried to drive away from the scene.

Muthig was prevented from leaving but continued to resist arrest, police say. He was eventually arrested and transported to headquarters, where he allegedly refused to submit to a chemical breath test.

Police say Muthig’s license was found to be suspended due to a previous DWI offense within the past 10 years.

Muthig was charged with the following:

  • Driving while intoxicated, a felony
  • First-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
  • Second-degree obstruction of governmental administration
  • Resisting arrest

Muthig was released to a responsible party after posting $200 bail and is scheduled to appear in Orangetown Justice Court on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

