Erratic Driving Stop Leads To DWI Charge For Rockland Man, Police Say

A 41-year-old man was arrested by police after being stopped for driving erratically in the area, police said.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department stopped Congers resident John McPhail, at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 when he was driving erratically northbound on North Midland Avenue in Nyack, police said.

According to police, during the subsequent police stop, it was determined that McPhail was allegedly intoxicated and he later failed to submit to a breathalyzer test officers attempted to administer.

McPhail was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. He was released and is scheduled to return to Nyack Justice Court on Wednesday, Dec. 17 to answer the charge.

