Employee Assaulted In Armed Robbery At Area Gas Station

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed an area gas station at gunpoint and assaulted an employee.

The incident took place in the Town of Marlborough around 2:25 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the Sinclair station located at 1364 Route 9W, said the Town of Marlborough Police.

According to police, the man entered the business armed with what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun, assaulted an employee and then fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Town of Marlborough Police Department with the assistance of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Town of Marlborough Police Department at 845-795-2181.

