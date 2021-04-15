Employee Accused Of Stealing From Town Court In Area, Police Say

An area woman has been arrested for alleged grand larceny after stealing funds from a town court.

Sullivan County resident Alyssa Fello, age 30, of Wurtsboro, was arrested by New York State Police following an ongoing investigation into missing funds at the Town of Mamakating Court, Trooper Steven Nevel said.

The investigation revealed that over the course of six months Fello stole in excess of $3,000 in cash from the Town of Mamakating Court where she was employed, Nevel said.

Fello was charged with:

Grand larceny

Falsify business records

Tampering with public records

She was released on her own recognizance.

