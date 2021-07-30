DWI Rockland Park Ranger Crashes With Daughters In Vehicle, Sheriff Says

A park ranger on duty in the Hudson Valley crashed a county vehicle while his two daughters were passengers, according to authorities.

Orange County resident Christopher Granata, age 41, of New Windsor, was involved in the crash while on duty in Rockland County at the Haverstraw Bay County Park during an Independence Day fireworks celebration, according to Rockland Sheriff Louis Falco.

On Monday, July 5, at around 8:50 p.m., Granata was operating a county John Deere “Gator” utility task vehicle with his two daughters, ages 1 and 7, in the front passenger seat, Falco said. Granata lost control of the vehicle and struck a parked car, said Falco.

All three occupants were ejected from the vehicle, according to Falco.

Granata received a head injury, and the two children were also injured, according to Falco.

All three were taken to Westchester Medical Center for medical treatment by the Stony Point Ambulance Corps.

Part of the investigation included submitting a blood sample to determine his blood-alcohol level, said Falco.

On Wednesday, July 28, the blood alcohol results were received from the state police laboratory indicating the presence of alcohol in the blood sample taken from Granata, the sheriff said.

On Thursday, July 29, the Sheriff’s Office arrested Granata and charged him with:

Two counts endangering the welfare of a child

Two counts of reckless endangerment

Aggravated DWI

DWI

DWI Leandra's Law

Vehicle assault

He was released on his own recognizance to appear in court at a later date.

Sheriff’s Officers were assisted in the investigation by the Town of Haverstraw Police Department and the Town of Ramapo Police Accident Reconstruction Team.

