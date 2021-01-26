DWI Driver Busted With Illegal Handgun, Cocaine In Rockland County

New York State Police troopers busted a man with an illegal gun and cocaine who attempted to flee from a DWI on the Palisades Parkway in Rockland County, officials said.

Troopers from the Haverstraw barrack stopped to assist the driver of a 2018 Dodge Durango that was stopped in the southbound lane at exit 11 in Ramapo at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23.

Police said that while troopers were speaking with the driver, Sunset Park resident Mario Pacho Tocachi, it was determined that he was under the influence of alcohol. While speaking with Tocachi outside of his truck, he attempted to flee on foot.

Tocachi was taken into custody after a short pursuit, at which point troopers located a .25 caliber handgun in his pants pocket and cocaine. The subsequent search of his vehicle led to the seizure of additional cocaine.

Tocachi, 28, was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon;

Willfully defacing a gun;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Obstruction of governmental administration;

Resisting arrest;

Felony DWI;

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Following his arraignment in the Town of Ramapo Court, Tocachi was remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail. Tocachi is scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday, Jan. 28.

