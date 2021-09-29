Dutchess County Sheriff Butch Anderson Dies

Dutchess County Sheriff Adrian "Butch" Anderson, who has led the department for more than 20 years, has died.

Anderson, age 73, of Pawling, died in his sleep on Tuesday, Sept. 28, according to officials.

Captain John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office said additional details would be available soon.

Anderson, who started his career with the Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 1, 1970, as a deputy sheriff worked his way up the ladder and was elected sheriff in 1999 and took office in January 2000.

As the news spread of Anderson's passing, condolences began to pour in from law enforcement and elected officials from across the area.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said: "Sheriff Robert L. Langley, Jr. and the men and women of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office send their heartfelt condolences to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office on the loss of their beloved Sheriff, Butch Anderson. He recently celebrated 50 years at the DCSO. May he Rest In Peace and may his memory be a blessing."

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

