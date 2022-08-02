Contact Us
Duo Wanted For Stealing $3.2K In Merchandise From Walmart In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
New York State Police are seeking these suspects in connection with a theft that occurred at the Mohegan Lake Walmart on Saturday, July 16.
New York State Police are seeking these suspects in connection with a theft that occurred at the Mohegan Lake Walmart on Saturday, July 16. Photo Credit: New York State Police/Google Maps street view

If you recognize this duo, New York State Police want to hear from you.

Troopers in Northern Westchester County said the two are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at a Walmart store in Mohegan Lake.

The incident reportedly happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 at the Walmart on East Main Street.

Investigators said the pair stole over $3,200 worth of merchandise before leaving in a dark-colored two-door sedan.

Police released surveillance footage showing both suspects in hopes that somebody may recognize them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at 914-769-2600 and refer to case number 10951422.

