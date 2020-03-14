Contact Us
Duo Nabbed With Cocaine During I-87 Traffic Stop, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Two Ulster County residents were nabbed with alleged cocaine during a traffic stop. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A man and woman were busted for allegedly possessing cocaine following a traffic stop on I-87.

Ulster County residents Paige A. Sweeney, 20, and Jerry Igbinazaka, 35, both of Kingston, were arrested around 12:05 a.m., Sunday, March 8, after being stopped on I-87 in Plattekill for a traffic violation, said the New York State Police.

While interviewing the driver, state police said troopers established probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupants.

During the search, Sweeney was allegedly found to be in possession of approximately 1.8 grams of cocaine along with drug paraphernalia containing cocaine residue.

Igbinazaka was allegedly found to be in possession of 35.6 grams of cocaine, state police said.

Sweeney was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing drug-related paraphernalia. She was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on April 6.

Igbinazaka was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

He was remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail due to being a four-time convicted felon, state police said.

