Duo Nabbed For Attempting To Scam Nearly $10K From Hudson Valley Woman

Two Connecticut men are facing larceny charges for their alleged attempt to scam a Westchester County woman out of thousands of dollars.

Kylo Simons and Rayshawn McFarlane, both of Hartford, were each charged with third-degree larceny, according to the Irvington Police Department.

The 77-year-old Irvington woman was contacted by an individual who identified herself as the attorney for the woman's grandson, police said.

The caller reportedly said she had the ability to facilitate a bail transaction of $9,800 for the fake arrest.

The victim was then contacted by the same callers who said a probation office field agent would come to the woman's home and accept the money.

The victim accepted and then contacted police, who set up surveillance and arrested Simons and McFarlane after they arrived at the home, authorities said.

Police said both defendants provided admission statements.

The two defendants were arraigned and are scheduled to appear in court again on Monday, Feb. 7, authorities said.

