Clarkstown Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Duo Facing Drug-Related Charges After Palisades Parkway Stop In Rockland

Valerie Musson
Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Stony Point
Two people are facing numerous drug charges after a traffic stop on the Palisades Parkway, police say.

New York State Police say they stopped Sarmad Ahsan, 28, of Brooklyn and Donny Aristy-Valdez, 29, of Manhattan on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Stony Point on Saturday, May 25.

Further investigation revealed that both suspects were in possession of LSD, MDMA and marijuana, according to police.

Ahsan and Aristy-Valdez were arrested and charged with:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony

Ahsan and Aristy-Valdez were arraigned in the Town of Stony Point Court and remanded to Rockland County Jail without bail.

