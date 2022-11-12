Duo Charged With Stealing Car, Credit Cards In Hudson Valley: Police

Two people, one a minor, have been charged with stealing a car and other items in Northern Westchester, police say.

On Monday, Nov. 7, police responded to a report that two suspects were trespassing on private property and attempting to break into locked vehicles in Croton-on-Hudson, according to Croton-on-Hudson Police.

Police soon located the two suspects and found them to be in possession of stolen property, including two credit cards, police said.

After further investigation, police also found out that the duo had stolen a vehicle with the key fob left inside, and found the vehicle abandoned a short distance away, according to authorities.

Police also said that the suspects had been seen being dropped off on High Street by a black BMW earlier in the night.

The suspects, whose names police did not release, are described as an adult and a juvenile and were both charged with second-degree grand larceny, according to police.

The juvenile was also charged with three counts of third-degree grand larceny, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, police said.

The investigation into the thefts is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Division of the Croton Police Department at 914-271-5177.

Police also gave the following tips to prevent car thefts and break-ins:

Always lock your vehicle, and never leave keys or the key fob in the vehicle;

Do not leave valuable possessions such as pocketbooks or electronics in view;

Notify your neighbor if you see that their car is unlocked or any valuables are in view;

Tell police about any suspicious activity in your neighborhood;

Call 911 to report crimes that are in progress.

