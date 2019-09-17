Contact Us
Police & Fire

Duo Charged With Blowing Up Mailboxes In Area

Joe Lombardi
A look at one of the blown-up mailboxes in Cortlandt.
A look at one of the blown-up mailboxes in Cortlandt. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Two young men have been charged after a string of incidents involving mailboxes being blown up in Northern Westchester, state police said.

Troopers responded to two residences in the Cortlandt Manor area shortly after 10 p.m.on Monday, Aug. 26 for reports of mailboxes blown up. A third destroyed mailbox was reported in the Montrose area of Cortlandt on Monday, Sept 2.

An investigation found Christopher M. Servedio, 19, and Kyle R. Louch, 20, both of Cortlandt, used mortar type fireworks to blow-up the mailboxes. Servedio was also arrested for the destruction of a mailbox using explosives in Montrose.

On Friday, Sept. 13, state police from the Cortlandt barracks arrested Servedio and Louch and charged them with first-degree criminal mischief (a Class B felony) and fifth-degree arson (a Class A misdemeanor). Servedio was also charged with additional counts of both criminal mischief and arson

The two were arraigned before the Town of Cortlandt Court, and released on their own recognizance.

Both are scheduled to reappear before the Court on Thursday, Sept. 19.

