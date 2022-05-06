Duo Charged After Ghost Guns Investigation In Hudson Valley, Police Say

An investigation into ghost guns and other illegal firearms in Westchester County led to the arrest of two men.

Police executed a search warrant in West Harrison on Friday, June 3, following a lengthy investigation, according to the Harrison Police Department.

Authorities said investigators seized the following during the search warrant:

Two illegal firearms

Two ballistic vests

A high-capacity magazine

One of the firearms did not have a serial number, making it a ghost gun, police said.

Police said 19-year-old Jeremiah Alicea, of Harrison, was charged with one count of third-degree criminal sale of a firearm and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

Nasir Haynes, age 21, of Yonkers, was charged with one count of criminal possession of a firearm, authorities said.

They were arraigned and held on $25,000 cash bail, $75,000 bond, authorities reported.

“I would like to commend our officers and our partners for their successful investigation. Our community is safer with these weapons off the streets,” Harrison Police Chief John Vasta said.

Police said the search warrant was executed with assistance from:

The Westchester County Police

The FBI Safe Streets Task Force

The United States Postal Inspection Service

