Duo Caught After Teen Tried Using Counterfeit Cash At Area Store

Michael Anderson Photo Credit: Tarrytown Police
De Vanir Wynn Photo Credit: Tarrytown Police

A 24-year-old driver and 19-year-old passenger were apprehended following a police chase after the teen allegedly attempted to use counterfeit currency at a store in Westchester.

On Friday, Feb. 28, the Tarrytown Police Department received a call from a local business reporting that an unknown man had just attempted to pay for merchandise at the store with a counterfeit $50 bill.

The caller described the suspect as a black male, approximately 16 years of age, with braided shoulder-length hair, wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Tarrytown Police patrol units responded to the area and after a brief canvass located a suspect in the area of Walgreens at 134 Wildey St. fitting the description that the caller provided.

As officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, he entered the passenger side door of a parked vehicle in the lot, police said.

The vehicle then began to flee out of the parking lot, according to police.

Officers, with their lights and sirens activated, attempted to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle continued to flee, driving recklessly until patrol units were able to stop it on North Broadway (Route 9) in Tarrytown.

The vehicle's occupants were then secured and identified as Michael Anderson, 24, and De Vanir Wynn, 19.

Anderson, of West Haven, Connecticut, was charged with: third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Wynn, of the Bronx, was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

They were both processed at the Tarrytown Police Department and held pending arraignment.

If any businesses in the area have any information regarding this case, they are encouraged to contact the Tarrytown Police Detective Division at (914) 631-1514.

