Drunk Woman Stopped On I-87 Had BAC Three Times Legal Limit, Police Say

A New York State Police traffic stop on I-87 in the area led to the arrest of a woman who was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit, police said.

Troopers on patrol on I-87 in Newburgh at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16 stopped Washington, New Jersey, resident Stacey Kratochvil, when she committed a vehicle and traffic violation.

According to police, when they were interviewing Kratochvil it was determined that she was allegedly under the influence and she was taken into custody

Kratochvil later submitted to a breathalyzer at State Police barracks in Montgomery, where it was determined her blood alcohol content was .23.

Following the breathalyzer, Kratochvil was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and released to a sober third party. She is scheduled to appear back in the Town of Newburgh Court on Monday, Feb. 3 to respond to the charge.

