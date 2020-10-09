Drunk Driver Violates Protection Order, Crashes Into Woods In Rockland, Police Say

An area man who crashed his vehicle while under the influence was also violating an order of protection at the time by driving with a woman who had a restraining order against him, police said.

Members of the Ramapo Police Department said that a 34-year-old Orange County man, from Warwick, who they did not name, crashed his vehicle into a wooded area in the vicinity of Sterling Mine Road and Eagle Valley Road around 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Responding officers said that the man and his female passenger, who had a court-mandated stay-away order of protection against him, were standing outside the vehicle unharmed when they arrived.

The man was arrested for driving while intoxicated, and for criminal contempt for violating the restraining order.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.