Drunk Driver Strikes Hudson Valley Residence, Crashes Into Creek, Sheriff Says

A man from the region is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a house before ending up in a nearby creek, police said.

The wreck happened at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 in Ulster County near Sawkill and Melissa roads in Kingston, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies arrived they found the car in Sawkill Creek and assisted the driver in exiting the vehicle, police said.

Investigators said the man struck a house on Sawkill Road before leaving the roadway and driving into the creek.

Neither the driver nor anyone inside the home reported injuries.

The driver, a 68-year-old Sawkill man, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was later released and ordered to appear in the Town of Kingston Court at a later date.

He also received a ticket from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police.

A dive team from the Ulster Hose Fire Department helped remove the man’s car from the creek.

