Police & Fire

Drunk Driver Nabbed With Mushrooms, Pot, Police Say

A man who allegedly ran a stop sign was charged with DWI and possession of drugs.
A man who allegedly ran a stop sign was charged with DWI and possession of drugs. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 28-year-old man ended up in handcuffs for DWI after police saw him allegedly run a stop sign, and during a traffic stop found mushrooms and marijuana.

Dillon A. Gilbert, of Acra, in Greene County, was arrested around 5:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, after officers saw him run a stop sign on Route 32 in Saugerties, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

During the stop, officers determined that Gilbert was allegedly driving under the influence and during a search of his vehicle found two plastic baggies, one containing Psilocybin mushrooms and the other a quantity of marijuana, Sinagra said.

Gilbert was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and DWI more than .12 percent.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

