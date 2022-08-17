Contact Us
Drunk Driver Crashes Onto Railroad Tracks, Damages Vehicle In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
Bilal Ahmad, age 23, was arrested for DWI following a crash on Peoples Road in Saugerties Saturday, Aug. 13.
Bilal Ahmad, age 23, was arrested for DWI following a crash on Peoples Road in Saugerties Saturday, Aug. 13. Photo Credit: Saugerties Police/Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley man was driving drunk when he crashed his car onto railroad tracks, damaging his vehicle, police said.

In Ulster County, police in Saugerties were called just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, with reports of a crash on Peoples Road.

When officers arrived, they determined that 23-year-old Bilal Ahmad, of Palenville in Greene county, had driven his vehicle up onto railroad tracks after failing to negotiate a three-way intersection, Saugerties Police said.

The crash caused extensive damage to the undercarriage of Ahmad’s car.

Testing revealed that Ahmad had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.13 percent, higher than the legal limit of 0.08 to drive, police said.

He was charged with misdemeanor DWI and later released to a third party.

Ahmad was scheduled to appear at the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on Wednesday, Aug. 17. 

