Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Drunk Driver Crashes Into Shop In Rockland, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A driver was charged with DWI after slamming into a Rockland County barbershop.
A driver was charged with DWI after slamming into a Rockland County barbershop. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A drunk driver crashed into the front of a Hudson Valley store, according to police.

The incident took place in Rockland County when the unidentified driver smashed into the front of Veloz Barbershop late Sunday night, May 16, in the Hillcrest Shopping Center on North Main Street, said the Ramapo Police.

The vehicle on the sidewalk

Ramapo Police Department

The car jumped the sidewalk and slammed through the glass door of the barbershop, police said.

No one was injured 

The driver, who has not been identified, has been charged with DWI.

The area of the crash.

Ramapo Police Department

Building inspectors are checking the building for any structural damage.

