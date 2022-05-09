Drunk Driver Crashes Into Barn In Region, Police Say

A man from the region was arrested for driving drunk after hitting a parked car and then slamming into a barn.

The incident took place in Monroe County in Rochester around 11:40 p.m., Wednesday, May 4 on Washington Street.

Sullivan County resident Matthew Goldsmith, age 31, of Kauneonga Lake, was arrested after he allegedly drove his GMC pickup truck through an intersection and into a driveway, said Lt. Brian Unterborn, of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The truck then struck an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in the driveway and then a barn on the property causing damage to the structure, Unterborn said.

Goldsmith was the sole occupant of the truck. He was not injured during the crash.

Goldsmith was arrested for DWI along with other vehicle and traffic violations, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.