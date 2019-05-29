Drunk Driver, 23, Faces Multiple Charge After Crash That Killed Passenger From Stony Point

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 22-year-old Rockland County resident.

Jarret June, of Fort Carson, Colorado, was arrested on Saturday, May 25, and charged with vehicular manslaughter, reckless endangerment, two counts of DWI, and reckless driving, following the crash that left Nicholas Keefer of Stony Point dead, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Stony Point officers responded to the crash around 3:40 a.m., Saturday, May 25, on Beach Road in Stony Point, said Hylas.

Once on the scene, officers found a Jeep on its side and June attempting to help Keefer who was pinned under the vehicle, he added.

"An investigation determined June was operating the vehicle in an intoxicated condition at the time of the accident," Hylas said.

Keefer died at the scene after being rescued from under the vehicle, police said.

Nicholas H. Keefer, 22

According to his obituary, he loved cars and motorcycles, skateboarding and video games. He was extremely social, and was "always the life of the party."

The investigation is continuing into the cause of the accident, police said.

The SPPD was assisted at the scene by Stony Point Fire Department, Stony Point Ambulance and the Rockland County BCI.

June was released on $3,500 bail and is due back in Stony Point Justice Court on June 6.

