Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 20-Year-Old Charged After Cache Of Weapons Seized In Hudson Valley
Police & Fire

Drivers Hospitalized In Chain-Reaction Head-On Rockland Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Two drivers were hospitalized after a chain reaction, head-on crash in the area.
Two drivers were hospitalized after a chain reaction, head-on crash in the area. Photo Credit: File

Two drivers were hospitalized after a chain reaction, head-on crash in the area.

It happened in Rockland County on Thursday, May 7 at about 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bradley Parkway and Route 303 in Orangetown.

The crash involved a 33-year-old man traveling northbound on Route 303 operating a 2008 Chevy Avalanche pickup truck and a 40-year-old man traveling southbound on Route 303 in a 1998 Peterbilt dump truck, Orangetown Police said.

The operator of the Chevy Avalanche hit the rear left side of a 2017 Ford Escape, which was stopped and waiting to make a left turn, and deflected the Avalanche head-on into the Peterbilt dump truck, according to police.

The operator of the Chevy Avalanche was extricated with the help of the Blauvelt Fire Department and Orangeburg Fire Department.

The injured parties were evaluated on the scene by medics and transported to Nyack Hospital by South Orangetown Ambulance.

The Orangetown Police Department Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact the Orangetown Police Department Accident Investigation Team at 845-359-3700.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.