Driver Who Caused Two-Vehicle Sprain Brook Crash Flees Scene, State Police Say

A driver who allegedly caused a two-vehicle crash on the Sprain Brook Highway, closing three lanes, fled the scene, state police said.

The crash took place around 2:05 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9, when one of the vehicles was allegedly cut-off by a Kia on the highway in Greenburgh, causing the vehicle to brake sharply and was then rear-ended, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

The Kia fled the scene. There were no serious injuries, Hicks said.

The highway reopened shortly after.

