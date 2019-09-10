Contact Us
Driver Who Caused Two-Vehicle Sprain Brook Crash Flees Scene, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A two-vehicle crash closed the Sprain Brook Parkway for a short time in Greenburgh.
A driver who allegedly caused a two-vehicle crash on the Sprain Brook Highway, closing three lanes, fled the scene, state police said.

The crash took place around 2:05 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9, when one of the vehicles was allegedly cut-off by a Kia on the highway in Greenburgh, causing the vehicle to brake sharply and was then rear-ended, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

The Kia fled the scene. There were no serious injuries, Hicks said.

The highway reopened shortly after.

