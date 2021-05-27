Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Driver Seriously Injured After Crash With Tractor-Trailer On I-84

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A driver was seriously injured after crashing with a tractor-trailer in the village of Maybrook. Photo Credit: Montgomery Fire Department
The driver was airlifted to the hospital. Photo Credit: Montgomery Fire Department

The driver of a Mustang was seriously injured after crashing with a tractor-trailer on a stretch of I-84 and becoming trapped.

The crash took place in Orange County around 10:15 p.m., Monday, May 24, near Route 208 and I-84 in Maybrook, said the Montgomery Fire Department.

The department, which was working mutual aid with the Maybrook Fire District, and the Montgomery Ambulance Corps, was able to successfully extricate the driver, who was then airlifted to an area hospital. 

The driver was reportedly fleeing from police when the crash took place. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.