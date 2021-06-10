Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Police Seek Tips In Rockland Shooting That Left One Dead, One Critical
Police & Fire

Driver Of Airborne Mini Cooper That Slammed Into Minivan On Route 17 Identified, Charged

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Christopher Macias
Christopher Macias Photo Credit: INSET: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office / James Wood Sr. for DAILY VOICE

Authorities identified the driver of a speeding Mini Cooper that flew into a minivan on Route 17, critically injuring its driver, as a 33-year-old warehouse worker from Hudson County, New Jersey.

Witnesses told police that Christopher Macias of Guttenberg was racing the driver of another vehicle – believed to be a Camaro – when he failed to negotiate the exit ramp to Hoboken Road on the southbound highway shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The other vehicle kept going, they said.

Macias’s Mini Cooper hit the grass triangle median separating the exit and entrance ramps outside the Meadowlands Diner at the East Rutherford border in Carlstadt and slammed into the driver’s side of a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica, he said Thursday.

The minivan driver, a 65-year-old Orange County resident from Montgomery, remained in critical condition Friday at Hackensack University Medical Center, the prosecutor said.

Meanwhile, an investigation by members of his Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and Carlstadt police produced charges against Macias of assault by auto.

Macias, who wasn’t injured, also received summonses for reckless driving and speeding before being released pending a June 21 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, the prosecutor said.

Hoboken Road exit, southbound Route 17, Carlstadt

James Wood Sr. for DAILY VOICE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.