Police & Fire

Driver Loses Control Of Vehicle, Hits Rock Wall, Utility Pole In Rockland

A man was injured after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a rock wall and utility pole. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
A 31-year-old man was injured after allegedly losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a rock wall and a utility pole.

The incident took place in Rockland on Tuesday, Jan. 7, during the early evening on Camp Hill Road in Ramapo, said police.

The driver, a Village of New Hempstead resident, lost control of his vehicle, struck a rock wall and utility pole causing the vehicle to overturn, according to police.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was issued a ticket for failure to reduce speed, before being transported by Spring Valley Ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

Rockland Paramedics and the Hillcrest Fire Department assisted at the scene.

